Monday
Donald Louis George Walking Shield Warner Sr., 93, of Lewiston — 8-10 a.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, with a celebration of life potluck to follow at the Lewiston Airport Park.
Barbara Ann Fitzpatrick, 86, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will be afterward at the Moscow Cemetery.
Wednesday
Janice M. Walker, 83, of Asotin — 11 a.m. memorial service, Asotin City Park, followed by a luncheon. Casual dress. Please bring lawn chairs.
Juanita “Nita” F. Mantz, 101, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral services, Grace Community Church with Rev. Larry Veith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway. Military honors will take place with Potlatch Post No. 10300 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
Bradley Alan Powell, 52, of Coeur d’Alene, formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston, followed by 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hell’s Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Seattle Seahawks gear encouraged.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Elizabeth Lucille Kochan, 95, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Darla Rae McGee, 68, of Orofino — 11 a.m. memorial service, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino, followed by a graveside service. A potluck dinner will take place at the Orofino V.F.W. afterwards.
Friday
Bridget Kiely Yochum, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will take place in the afternoon at Peola Pioneer Cemetery.
David Andrew Spencer, 31, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Celebrated by Fr. Mark Uhlenkott, Fr. Joseph Lustig and Fr. Paul Wander. A reception will follow at the Greencreek Community Hall.