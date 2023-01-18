Friday
Sally Ann Bingman, 81, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery. A reception will follow at her home in Troy.
Thomas C. Dickson, 85, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Sanders Cemetery on Lower Wells Bench Road in Orofino. The graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. The memorial will be at 2 p.m., Merchant’s Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
William Lester “Les” Welch, 101, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. 1:30 p.m. funeral service, Mountain View Funeral Home Chapel.
Alan Charles Olmstead, 53, of Lewiston — 3-7 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Please bring a dish to share if you are able.
Dan Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 4 p.m. memorial service, Pullman Presbyterian Church.
Steve J. Szablya, 61, of Pullman — 4 p.m. memorial, SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman.
Saturday
Patty L. Reese, 85, of Lewison — 11 a.m. funeral service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1st Ward at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Janis Carol Woolbright, 64, of Woodland — 11 a.m. Funeral, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Kamiah, with a catered dinner following.
Terry W. Anderson, 67, of Pierce — noon celebration of life, Pierce Community Center, Pierce. Please bring a dessert to share for a dessert bar. Beverages will be provided.
Richard “Dick” Alan Semler, 67, of Colton — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Colton Gun Club, 51 Church St., Colton. Please bring your drink of choice as we toast to Dick.
Gary Lee Hix, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., in the Lewiston Orchards.
Joel James Malchow, 48, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Sunday
Janis Carol Woolbright, 64, of Woodland — graveside service and burial to follow Sunday morning worship at Woodland Friends Church. A game night celebration will be at 5 p.m. at the church.
