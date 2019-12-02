Today
Myrna Lou Long, 82, of Nezperce — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Nezperce Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Nezperce Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church.
Wednesday
Mary Lois Needham, 79, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral celebration, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A lunch will follow at Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow followed by burial of ashes at the Potlatch cemetery.
Saturday
Daryl Ray Click, 78, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. memorial, Merchant’s Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Eileen Therese Wilson, 88, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Happy Day Catering, 700 Sixth Street, Clarkston.
Richard L. Weber, 80, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial service, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. Rev. David Webster will officiate. A luncheon will follow in Hendrick Hall.