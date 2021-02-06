Monday
James Thomas Dvorak, 52, of Lewiston — 5 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (previously Red Lion Hotel) in the Seaport Ballroom, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Deborah A. Fournier, 58, of Clearwater — 7 p.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.
Friday
Deborah A. Fournier, 58, of Clearwater — 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.
Maxine Bjorklund Hamilton, 95, of Nezperce — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.