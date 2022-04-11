Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 39F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.