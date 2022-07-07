Lee Knapik, 56, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Short’s Funeral Home, Moscow. Burial will follow at Beulah grave site in Troy along with a reception at the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Friday
Kenneth Walter “Kenny” Twitchell, 62, of Troy — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Mary’s Family Center. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m., St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.
Dorlores Kaschmitter, 90, of Grangeville — Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 Mill St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Brigitte Richardson, 85, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Lodge at Rivers Edge in Orofino.
Randy Overman, 63, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Redemption Church 604 13th St., Clarkston, with food and beverages to follow. Please drive your race car or classic car to the funeral in honor of Randy if you have one.
Dolores Kaschmitter, 90, of Grangeville — 11:30 a.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at noon. Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery. Luncheon to follow burial back at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Dale John Haley, 75, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Michael Joseph Dial, 71, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. service, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. A wake will follow at Steve Wolheter’s shop at 1028 Kennedy Ford Road, Potlatch.
Eric Ike Thompson, 35, of Sunset, Wash. — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Randy and Debbie Hoopers shop, 825 Shield Road, Colfax, Wash.
Monday
Lewis J. “Lew” Hollandsworth 88, of White Bird — 10 a.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery.