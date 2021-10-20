Thursday
Wayne Gordon Harris, 81, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Lunch will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
Friday
Patricia M. Wheeler, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass, with lunch following in the social hall, All Saints Catholic Parish, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Margaret Mary (McCann) Polek, 78, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Crosspoint Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Bill Hayne will officiate. Luncheon and graveside service will follow.
David “Dave” Allen Anderson, 82, of Moscow — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Elks Lodge, 3080 Highway 8, Moscow.
Lillian May Shebley, 89, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston. A dinner will be served for family and friends following the service.
Chester William Milton, 91, of Clarkston — 5-7 p.m. public viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Rita Mae Zellerhoff Moneymaker, 80, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., and then burial will occur at the Uniontown Cemetery.
Chester William Milton, 91, of Clarkston — noon service, Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Helen Loraine Wittman, 94, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Robert Whitney McDowell, 86, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Joseph Yockey, 70, of Elk River — 3 p.m. remembrance ceremony, Tom’s Tavern, 106 S. First St., Elk River.
Sunday
Kathleen V. Yochum, 88, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Clearwater Ballroom, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Linda Fay Pecoff, 67, of Lewiston — noon service, 111 Main St., Lewiston. Celebration of life will follow.
Monday
Patricia M. Wheeler, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Ririe-Shelton Cemetery near Ririe, Idaho. Lunch will follow at the Ririe Senior Citizens Center.