Today
Gladys Waldrop, 93, of Elk River — noon to 6 p.m., Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Dylan Thomas Kirpes, 13, of Colton — 4-7 p.m. visitation for family and friends, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Tuesday
Gladys Waldrop, 93, of Elk River — 1 p.m. graveside service, Three Pines Cemetery, Elk River. A reception and potluck dinner will follow at the Elk River Community Center.
Dylan Thomas Kirpes, 13, of Colton — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Because of social distancing guidelines, seating inside the church will be limited and family will be given priority.
Thursday
Cecil W. Chrisinger Jr., 74, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. officiated by Father Nathan, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Interment to follow at All Saints Catholic Church columbarium.
Saturday
Deborah Runkle, 64, of Troy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, ERRD Gazebo Park, Elk River.
Bill Van Allen, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. veteran’s memorial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Quality Inn Sternwheel Room in Clarkston.