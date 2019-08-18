Tuesday
Patsy Ann Cook, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. at the Barn Community Center at Guardian Angel Homes, 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Robert Thomas Whitney, 90, of Winston, Ore. — 2 p.m. service, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore.
Thursday
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 7 p.m. rosary, Sacred Heart Parish, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
Friday
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Family graveside vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held on the family farm, at 3002 Brown Road.
Saturday
Grace Marie Meisner, 79, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. burial, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. A small reception will follow at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Virgil Vernon Larsen, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Clo Ann (Wilkins) McNall, 86, Orofino — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. Casual attire is welcome.
Dean Alden Brandt, 87, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside service, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino.