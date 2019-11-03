Today
Bruce E. Bogar, 63, of Deary — 10 a.m. memorial, Zion Lutheran Church, Deary. Inurnment with military honors will be at Pinecrest Cemetery. A luncheon and time of remembrance will follow at the Deary Community Center.
Thursday
Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr., 78, of Pullman — 3 to 6 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Friday
Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr., 78, of Pullman — 11 a.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 N. E. Lybecker Road, Pullman. Pastor Wesley Howell will officiate.
Saturday
James Michael Jarrold, 76, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Eugene Walter Thiessen, 73, of Asotin — 4 to 7 p.m. party, Asotin County Fairgrounds Bennett Building. Bring a dish or dessert to share, along with all of your fun stories to tell.
Melvena Imthurn, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. A meal at the church will follow the service.
Tracy J. Knoll Yon, 57, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life to follow at the United Steelworkers Building, 1618 Idaho St., No. 108, Lewiston.
Ortha Wormell Thomason, 98, of Clarkston — 1 to 4 p.m. celebration of life open house, Evergreen Estates activity room, 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston. Parking is available in the back of the new addition.
Margaret Elaine Holcomb, 68, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Holcomb household, 3616 11th St., Lewiston.