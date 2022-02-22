Today
Lesley V. Ritz, 99, of Gainesville, Ga., and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Thursday
Larry C. Iverson, 78, of Moscow — 1 p.m. service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial service will follow at Moscow City Cemetery.
Saturday
John William Herkes, 94, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. The service will be followed by a luncheon in the adjacent Family Center.
Gary Qualmann, 67, of Viola — 11 a.m. burial, Viola Cemetery.
Ed Spears, age 60, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A reception will be immediately following at the Holiday Inn Clarkston. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite Gonzaga gear to the reception.