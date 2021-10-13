Friday
Terry Lee Blankenship, 73, of Albion — 11 a.m. graveside, Pullman City Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life from noon to 2 p.m. at Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
Saturday
Rhoda Caroline (Stead) Hamm, 95, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. service of remembrance, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville, followed by interment at Prairie View Cemetery.
Minnie Allane Baldridge, 91, of Clarkston — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Kristi LeAnn Bowles, 41, of Kamiah — 2 p.m. memorial service, Gateway Church, 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
Monday
Beverly Anderson, 90, of Viola — 1 p.m. memorial, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola.