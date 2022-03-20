Today
Ed Lear Jr., 52, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Friday
Nicholas L. Chesnut, 30, of Moscow —11 a.m. memorial service, River City Church, 2102 8th St., Lewiston.
Betty Jane Donohue, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Marsha Moser Grajek, 80, of Seattle, formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. viewing ceremony, Afton, Wyo. Stake Center. Memorial service to follow at noon.
Jackie “Jack” Duane Adams, 83, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Bennett Pavilion Bldg., Asotin.
Evelyn J. Parsons, 78, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. service, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston. A reception will follow. A private interment will precede at Vineland Cemetery.
Bradley Scot Shepherd, 55, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Secenic Six Community Center, Potlatch.