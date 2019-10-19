Today
Chauncey T. Pettibone Jr., 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. A covered-dish meal will follow at the church.
Gary L. Henderson, 66, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
James Robert “Bob” Canup, 74, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life with military honors, American Legion Post 38, 201 A St., Craigmont. A covered-dish meal will follow.
Marrilee Dokken, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Charlotte L. Troy, 82, of Springfield, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston.
Corrie Lee Calland Shriver, 92, of Orofino — 1 p.m. memorial, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Frances Hope (Wilsey) Andrews, 92, of Kennewick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, 1608 W. Court St., Pasco. A reception will follow at Basin City Fire hall in Basin City, Wash.
Paul H. Crozier, 76, of Anatone — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.
Monday
Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Thursday
Virginia L. Cochrane, 90, of St. Maries — 1 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church.
Friday
Celia Frances “Fran” Johnson, 89, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. memorial, Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore. A reception will follow at the home of David and Joanne Haynes in Lake Oswego, Ore.