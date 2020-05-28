Today
Scott Wimer, 44, of Renton and formerly of Cottonwood — 1-5 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Friday
Scott Wimer, 44, of Renton and formerly of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Gary Lee Hazelbaker, 69, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A memorial will occur at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside burial with military honors at 2 p.m. A covered-dish dinner will follow the service.
Sunday
Robert “Bob” Wilcox, 44, of Nezperce/Kamiah — 3-7 p.m. viewing, Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia.
Monday
Robert “Bob” Wilcox, 44, of Nezperce/Kamiah — 11 a.m. funeral, Life Center Church, Kamiah. Burial will follow at Kamiah Cemetery.