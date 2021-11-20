Today
Kelly E. Robertson, 35, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. 1:30 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery, Westlake Road, Craigmont.
Neale Ray Hoisington, 89, of Juliaetta — 11 a.m. service and covered-dish meal, Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick.
Patrick F. Laney, 69, of Lewiston — noon memorial service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ripon Chapel, 3810 16th St., Lewiston.
David John Williams, 60, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial with a dinner to follow, American Legion Hall, 618 Main St, Kamiah. Attendees are encouraged to wear Green Bay Packer gear in honor of David and his love of the team.
Ralph Wessels, 96, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Catherine “Cathy” Ann Calcagno Williams, 62, of Deary — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Deary Seventh-day Adventist Church, 505 First Ave., Deary.
Monday
James “Jim” Joseph Gehring, 93, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A dinner at the Cottonwood Community Hall will follow.
Ralph Wessels, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman — 5-7 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.