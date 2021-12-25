Wednesday
Richard L. Morgan, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Celebration of life to follow at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Wayne Paul Hibbeln, 74, formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Rockwood Retirement South Hill, 2903 E. 25th Ave., Spokane, in the Event Center North.
Thursday
Anna Christina Rendish, 93, of Spokane and formerly of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. The Rev. Greg Gibler will preside. A luncheon will follow. Attendees are asked to RSVP to obtain location and directions.