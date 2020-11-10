Wednesday
Audrey Joan Merrill, 82, of Garfield — 1 p.m. service, Freeze Cemetery Church for family and friends who feel comfortable attending.
Sister Joan Smith OSB, 91, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. rosary vigil, livestreamed from the Monastery of St. Gertrude Chapel at www.stgertrudes.org.
Vivian Mae Daniels, 96, of Lewiston — 2-6 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., No. 4044, Lewiston.
Thursday
Sister Joan Smith OSB, 91, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, livestreamed from the Monastery of St. Gertrude Chapel at www.stgertrudes.org.
Vivian Mae Daniels, 96, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Saturday
William “Bill” Ernest Eggart, 69, of Ajo, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Bradly “Scott” Ross, 64, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston, (509) 758-8827. Because of COVID-19 and attendees’ comfort and safety, you are welcome to come pay respects from 10-11 a.m. prior to the celebration.
Lonnie Snyder, 56, of Lewiston — noon, Masonic Lodge, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston with a potluck to follow at Dick Straw’s place.
Edith C. Vannoy, 105, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Sunday
William Gordon Jollymore, 86, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. celebration of life with a buffet, Jollymore’s: A Dining Experience, 1516 Main St., Lewiston. Masks and personal protective equipment will be available.