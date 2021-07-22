Today
Ellen K. von Bargen, 81, of Keuterville — 9 a.m. rosary and Mass of Christian Burial to start at 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Chapel, Keuterville. Burial will follow at Keuterville Cemetery with a reception luncheon to follow at the Keuterville Hall.
Bernard “Bernie” N. Hermann, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Moscow Cemetery. Friends and family are invited.
Roberta Crea, 90, of Cottonwood — 5-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Frank Murray, 66, of Clarkston — 5-7 p.m. Irish Wake, Bridge Street Connection, Clarkston.
Friday
Roberta Crea, 90, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Cottonwood Hall.
Marilyn Ann Lauby, 71, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Jean Alma Olson, 85, of Troy — 11 a.m. graveside, Beulah Cemetery, Troy.
Bryan Cash, 91, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial, Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church, 613 N. State St. A celebration of life will follow at the Grangeville Country Club.
Saturday
Lora L. (Nowack) Neal, 81, of Garfield — 11 a.m. funeral, Garfield Christian Fellowship Church with Stoner Bell officiating. Burial will follow at the Garfield Cemetery. A light lunch at the church will follow the graveside service.
Arnold M. Nielsen, 32, of Oakland, Calif. — 11 a.m. graveside with military honors, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Earl Wayne Cox “Handlebars,” 83, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Elk Creek Reservoir “the pond” gazebo, Elk River.
Ronald Gary Coffland, 80, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Community Center senior room, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Refreshments will be provided.
Alice (Bos) Kingma, 93, of Grangeville — 4 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, 521 N. Junction St., Grangeville.
Monday
Chandler Lee Black, 20, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston, with David Crocket officiating. A reception will follow.