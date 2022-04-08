Today
Stephan Wayne Moffett, 69, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. memorial, Wa-A’Yas Community Center, Idaho St., Kamiah.
Carolyn L. Moxley, 87, of Peck — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Joan Marie Day, 85, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
Janet Marie Reisenauer Kramer, 90, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. rosary and Mass to follow at 11 a.m., St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Inurnment will be at St. Gall Cemetery following Mass.
Robert Francis Denevan, 99, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral service, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Sylvia Ann Forsmann, 92, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. There will be dinner following at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Dustin Jarvis Beyer, 37, of Twin Falls and formerly of Deary — 11 a.m. graveside, Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary. A potluck reception at the Deary Community Center will take place following the graveside service. Ham will be provided and attendees are asked to bring a side dish and drinks.
James H. Stevens, 91, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Asotin Community Center in the little white church by the river.
Tom W. Roy, 72, of Stites — 11 a.m. memorial with a potluck luncheon to follow, Life Center Church of Kamiah, 69 US-12.
Donald W. Gross, 79, of Lenore — noon celebration of life, 36032 Woodhaven Lane, Lenore.
Shirley l. Hazelbaker, 90, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Centennial Evangelical Free Church, 408 N. College St., Grangeville, with inurnment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Grangeville.