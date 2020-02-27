Friday
Rachael Anne Harum, 29, of Pullman — 10 a.m. service, Real Life of the Palouse, Moscow Campus, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
Viola Helen Rice Northrup, 101, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Charles Eugene Hillestad, 84, of Viola — 11 a.m. graveside service, Viola Cemetery, 1026 Viola Road. Family friend Eddie Gray will officiate.
Richard Fred Woolsey, 73, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. burial, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., followed by a memorial service, Lewiston Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3810 16th St. Bishop Dennis Hastings will officiate. A luncheon will follow.
Saturday
Wanda Jane Johnson Hoskins, 99, of Culdesac — 11:29 a.m. celebration of life, Cottonwood Creek Community Church, 20706 Gifford Reubens Road, Culdesac, just off U.S. Highway 12. A meal will follow.
Thomas Alan White, 67, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Mike “Boss Frog” Glover, 64, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery will follow.
Viola Helen Rice Northrup, 101, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Elaine Miriam Kinzer, 78, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. There will be a procession to Vineland Cemetery following the service. A reception will be at the church hall following burial.
Jack W. McCall, 92, of Emmett, Idaho, and formerly of Kooskia — 2:30 p.m. memorial Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emmett. Rosary will be at 2 p.m.
Phillip Edward Young, 82, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. services, Community Presbyterian Church, 620 Seventh St., Kamiah.
Sunday
Catherine J. Kelly, 81, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. memorial, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Rex M. Barstow, 91, of Lewiston — Noon celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Food and beverages will be served.
Michael John O’Toole, 71, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hell’s Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverview Drive, Clarkston.