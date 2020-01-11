Today
Esther L. Sotin, 93, of Lewiston — 2:30 p.m. celebration of life, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. A dinner will follow.
James “Jim” Dan Wilund, 70, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Club, 3444 Country Club Drive.
William R. “Bill” Blewett, 76, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at Hells Canyon Resort, 1560 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Mildred Louise McDowell, 97, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Jefferson “Jeff” Paul Schulze, 85, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Evelyn June Fowler, 99, of Cloverland — 11 a.m. funeral service, Pioneer Baptist Church of Cloverland, 18750 Cloverland Road.
Monday
Howard D. Livengood, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
Mary Jane Helt Konkol, 83, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will immediately follow.