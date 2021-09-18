Today
Lonnie James Mader, 55, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.
James “Jim” Arnold Nelson, 76, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1657 Blaine St., Moscow. A burial service will follow at Burnt Ridge Cemetery in Troy. A reception and time of fellowship will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Troy afterward.
Nancy F. Hutcheson Sproul, 68, of Missoula, Mont., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Juliaetta Community Church, 402 Main St., Juliaetta, with burial to follow in the Juliaetta Cemetary. A covered-dish luncheon will follow at the Grange Hall in Kendrick.
Kit Henry Wickenkamp, 78, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. service, Crosspoint Christian Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Milton “Mick” Dokken, 97, of Lewiston — The memorial has been postponed due to COVID precautions.
Thursday
Richard “Dick” Derganc, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial graveside service, Mountain View Cemetery, Lewiston. A gathering will follow at the home of Darce Vassar.