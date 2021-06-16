Friday
James Michael Eisele, 78, of Spokane, formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, Wash.
Larry Wood, 85, of Colfax — 1 p.m. graveside, Colfax Cemetery. The Rev. Ian McMichael will officiate.
Carol Jean Haynes Long, 97, of Colfax — 3 p.m. graveside, I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Pullman.
Dorothy Rose Dasenbrock, 72, of Grangeville — 3-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Dorothy Rose Dasenbrock, 72, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. services, Grangeville Christian Church with fellowship to follow, 402 W. South First St., Grangeville.
Janice Lorraine Noble Groseclose, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial picnic, Juliaetta City Park. Meat will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.
Kasey Joshua Jones, 40, of Nehalem, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Thomas O. Mortimer, 66, of Anatone — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Anatone Community Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
Ginger Morris, 90, of Princeton — 2 p.m. graveside, Potlatch Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Veith officiating.
Kenneth John Gortsema, 74, formerly of Grangeville — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Country Club, Grangeville.
John Thompson, 70, of Asotin — 2 p.m. celebration of life memorial, Bungalow Bridge on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, stories to share and cold beverages.