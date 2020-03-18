Today
William Ansyle Sears Jr., 89, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside service, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino.
Friday
Keith William Claassen, 65, of Clarkston — Service is canceled, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Richard Lee Wallace, 72, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside with military honors, Military Wall at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A covered-dish dinner with stories will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Isabel “Izzie” Hilbert, 74, of Grangeville — 5 p.m. visitation, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Jack Forest, 74, of Orofino — Service is canceled, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cori Anne (Fry) Pearson, 42, of Lewiston — Service is canceled, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leon K. Slichter, 71, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Gym, 625 Lake St., Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. Private burial will follow.
Isabel “Izzie” Hilbert, 74, of Grangeville — 9:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Keuterville Cemetery.
Sunday
Betty J. Diggins, 93 of Grangeville — Noon viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., Prairie View Cemetery.