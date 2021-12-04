Today
Kenneth Jones Sr., 85, of Pullman — 10 a.m. closing, St. Ignatius Community Center, 240 Mountain View Drive, St. Ignatius, Mont. The Honor Guard will be present at service along with the 7 Drums Native American drumming at closing.
R. Joanne Wolf Weiss Bolick, 83, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Holiday Inn Mahogany Room, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston, WA 99403. Reception to follow.
Cindy Sue Eccles, 62, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Grace Y. Baldus, 93, of Nezperce — 1 p.m. services, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 506 Willow St., Nezperce.
Monday
Floyd Lee Alfrey, 91, of Sweetwater — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Kateri Hall, 203 E. Birch, Lapwai.
Tuesday
Jim Hoffman, 90, of Lewiston — noon graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — noon-6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.
Friday
Robert Parkhurst III, 15, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. service, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.