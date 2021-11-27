Today
Dianne Louise Lowe, 72, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Carlene Doris Baune, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, with dinner following and burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Nezperce Cemetery.
Lila A. DeVault, 97, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. viewing and 2 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Marvin L. Knotts, 91, Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Masks are required and attendees are asked to practice social distancing.
Monday
Lucille A. (Semler) Weber, 95, of Spokane and formerly of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
Tuesday
LeRoy Bartol Weber, 97, of Colton — 10 a.m. rosary followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Vault interment will be held following the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.
Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Carl will be laid to rest following the memorial service next to his wife, Gracie, at the Pullman Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will follow at Zeppoz in Pullman.
Wednesday
Mary Ann Niehenke, 91, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary, followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m., St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Vault interment will be held following the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.
Friday
J. “Jack” Bradley Cluff, 72, of Coeur d’Alene — 2 p.m. burial, VA Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, ID 83714.