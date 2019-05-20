Today
Phillip Vincent Scuderi, 74, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial will follow at Pullman City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. at Banyans on the Ridge restaurant, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman.
Friday
Terri Lee Harrington, 62, of Lewiston — noon to 5 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Fraternal Order of Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Al Alfred Kohl, 94, of Clarkston — Noon memorial, Airport Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston.
Philip D. White Ph.D., 77, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Sunday
Joseph “Joe” David Edward Silva, 38, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston.