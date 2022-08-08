Today
Allan Robert Gilder, 84, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moscow. A reception and luncheon will follow immediately at St. Mary’s Family Center. The graveside service will be at Beulah Cemetery in Troy.
Tuesday
George Lane Dayton, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum, and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
John Mark Gurgel, 73, formerly of Clarkston — 2-4 p.m. gathering and refreshments, Lewiston Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum, and formerly of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery, Deary.
Friday
Pat Schaff, 81, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Josephine C. Parsons, 80, of White Bird — 10 a.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery.
Wesley Pishl, 95, of Orofino — 10 a.m. memorial service and burial, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 21857 Settlement Road, near Gifford.
Saturday
Clyde W. Overson Jr., 72, of Orofino — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Orofino Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Ralph F. Webb, 66, of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy honor Guard and Potlatch Post #10300 VFW. Urn Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Phyllis Rae Fromdahl, 80, of Spalding — 1 p.m. celebration of life, 7181 Pheasant Chase Drive, Lewiston.
Richard “Rick” Wayenberg, 71, of Pullman — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, View Room of Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman.
Mary Elizabeth Jennings, 88, of Cottonwood — 4-7 p.m. celebration of life, Greencreek Community Hall, 1062 Greencreek Road, Cottonwood.
