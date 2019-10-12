Today
Patricia “Pat” Ann Smith, 82, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
Betty June Lindsey, 81, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Wayne Clemens Wassmuth, 71, of Walla Walla and formerly of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary recitation, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Friday
Marion John “Jack” Nilson, 76, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.