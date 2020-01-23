Friday
Samuel Jordan Mahal, 27, of Lewiston — 7 p.m. memorial, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Taun Allman will officiate.
Saturday
Audrey “Sally” Nickell, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
Jennifer Rae Short, 39, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Richard “Dick” Badertscher, 74, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 NW Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow the service.
Michael “Mike” William Walk, 75, formerly of Elk River — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston.
Adam Michael Smith, 35, of Palouse — 1 p.m. funeral, Garfield-Palouse High School gymnasium, 600 E. Alder St., Palouse. A covered-dish dinner will be served a the Palouse Community Center after the service.