Damien Scott Giles, 40, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial service, Christian Church, Nezperce. Luncheon to follow at the Nezperce Legion Hall and graveside service at 5:30 p.m, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held in Visalia with details pending.
Richard “Rick” Stephens, 74, of Albion — 1 p.m. memorial, Colfax Church of The Nazarene, 1103 N. Morton St., Colfax.
Thursday
Elwin Ray “Speed” Germer, 93, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Committal at 3 p.m. at Viola Cemetery.
Richard “Rick” Stephens 74, of Albion — 11:15 a.m. burial with military honors, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Wash.
Friday
Katherine Anne Kolar, 88, of Moscow and formerly of Harvard — 10:30 a.m rosary, 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch. Officiated by the Rev. Father Tom Loucks. Burial will be held at the Woodfell Cemetery in Harvard, and a luncheon will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Harvard Ladies Aide in Harvard.
Larry D. Ferguson, 83, of Clarkston — noon celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
James A. Radford, 67, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, River Of Life Friends Church, 3263 E. 12th Ave., Post Falls, Idaho. Pastor Mike Slothower will officiate. A potluck will follow the service from 2-5 p.m. at Q’emiln Park in Post Falls.
Sunday
Lorraine McFeron Main, 92, of Juliaetta — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Kendrick Senior Center, 104 Sixth St., Kendrick.
June 25
Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Road, Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.