Today
Lyla G. Simmons, 95, of Caldwell — 10 a.m. burial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Richard “Dick” Forsman, 87, of Keuterville — 1 p.m. rosary, Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Keuterville Cemetery.
Linda Alene Dunnam, 83, of Troy — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Linda Alene Dunnam, 83, of Troy — 11 a.m. graveside, Burnt Ridge Cemetery, Troy. A reception is set for noon following the service at Troy City Park.
Friday
Jimmie “Jim” Arnold Morgan, 74, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. inurnment with full military honors, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Missoula, Mont.
Saturday
Evelyn Florance Ploharz, 89, of Orofino — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Marvin Howard Bailey, 83, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. wake service, Mckay’s Bend Blm, 25900 Hazel St., Juliaetta.
Clem Smith, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial and celebration of life followed by a luncheon, Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Sunday
Erika Iiams, 62, of Moscow — 1 and 5 p.m. celebration of life, East City Park, Moscow. Attendees are welcome anytime between 1 and 5 p.m.
Jerry Triplett, 83 of Elk City — 1 p.m. celebration of life, The River Clan, Hwy 13.
Jimmie “Jim” Arnold Morgan, 74, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of his life in conjunction with the Clarkston Eagles, Beachview Park, Chestnut St., Clarkston.