Today
Linda Kaye Elkins, 67, of Moscow — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1015 W. C St., Moscow.
Sammy Ryan, 77, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A gathering will follow.
Lonnie Ray Dobyns, 82, of Hermiston, Ore. — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.
Monte Harlen Garrison, 80, of Lewiston — service, 1 p.m. (doors open at 12:30 p.m.), CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
Rachael Anne Harum, 29, of Pullman — 10 a.m. service, Real Life of the Palouse, Moscow Campus, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow.