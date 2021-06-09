Today
Juanita “Nita” F. Mantz, 101, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral services, Grace Community Church with Rev. Larry Veith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway. Military honors will take place with Potlatch Post No. 10300 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
Janice M. Walker, 83, of Asotin — 11 a.m. memorial service, Asotin City Park, followed by a luncheon. Casual dress. Please bring lawn chairs.
Bradley Alan Powell, 52, of Coeur d’Alene, formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston, followed by 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Seattle Seahawks gear encouraged.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Elizabeth Lucille Kochan, 95, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Darla Rae McGee, 68, of Orofino — 11 a.m. memorial service, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino, followed by a graveside service. A potluck dinner will take place at the Orofino VFW afterward.
Friday
David Andrew Spencer, 31, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Celebrated by Fr. Mark Uhlenkott, Fr. Joseph Lustig and Fr. Paul Wander. A reception will follow at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Bridget Kiely Yochum, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will take place in the afternoon at Peola Pioneer Cemetery.
Saturday
Keith Wesley Coppernoll, 62, of Cottonwood — 2 p.m. memorial, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster Ave., Cottonwood. A graveside service will follow at Cottonwood Community Cemetery. A dinner will follow at Keuterville Hall.
Hal E. Stevenson, 62, of Harvard, Idaho — 2 p.m. gathering, Log Inn, Potlatch, following the United States Navy Honor Guard ceremony.
Monday
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.