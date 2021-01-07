Today
Jean E. Castle, 82, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. A graveside service at Denver Cemetery will follow.
Saturday
Dale Funke, 52, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Cole E. Blevins, 40, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Monday
Thelma Marie Reisenauer, 98, of Colton — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall’s Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Burial will follow at the Colton Catholic Cemetery.