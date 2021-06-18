Today
James Michael Eisele, 78, of Spokane, formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, Wash.
Harold C. Samsel, 99, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial and celebration of life, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Larry Wood, 85, of Colfax — 1 p.m. graveside, Colfax Cemetery. The Rev. Ian McMichael will officiate.
Carol Jean Haynes Long, 97, of Colfax — 3 p.m. graveside, I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Pullman.
Dorothy Rose Dasenbrock, 72, of Grangeville — 3-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Dorothy Rose Dasenbrock, 72, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. services, Grangeville Christian Church with fellowship to follow, 402 W. South First St., Grangeville.
Janice Lorraine Noble Groseclose, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial picnic, Juliaetta City Park. Meat will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.
Kasey Joshua Jones, 40, of Nehalem, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Thomas O. Mortimer, 66, of Anatone — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Anatone Community Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
Ginger Morris, 90, of Princeton — 2 p.m. graveside, Potlatch Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Veith officiating.
Kenneth John Gortsema, 74, formerly of Grangeville — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Country Club, Grangeville.
John Thompson, 70, of Asotin — 2 p.m. celebration of life memorial, Bungalow Bridge on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, stories to share and cold beverages.
Monday
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Tuesday
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial gathering, Whitman County Fire District No. 11 Albion Station, 304 W. Second St., Albion.