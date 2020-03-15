Today
Maynard Leslie Clark, 66, of Asotin — 2 p.m. chapel service, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Wednesday
William Ansyle Sears Jr., 89, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside service, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino.
Friday
Keith William Claassen, 65, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St. A graveside service at Vineland Cemetery and celebration of life at the Holy Family School gymnasium will follow.
Saturday
Jack Forest, 74, of Orofino — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Cori Anne (Fry) Pearson, 42, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Leon K. Slichter, 71, of Grangeville – 1 p.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Gym, 625 Lake St. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. Private burial will follow.