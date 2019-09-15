Today
Brian Dyre, 55, of Moscow — 1-4 p.m. memorial, Vandal Ballroom at the Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Those who would like to can please bring something to pin to a memory board (a picture, ticket stub, shoe lace, bottle label, etc.), anything that brings fond memories of Brian.
Monday
Gerald Marvel, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. interment, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Tuesday
Vernie E. Perrigo, 74, of Lapwai — 3 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Saturday
James Dewey Yates, 83, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Wayne L. Montgomery, 89, of Kamiah — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Life Center near Kamiah.
Timothy “Tim” Gianopulos, 60, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. graveside service, Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery, 216 Ulmer Road, Kooskia. A celebration of life will follow.
Betty M. Watts, 90, of Kendrick — 2 p.m. graveside service, American Ridge Cemetery. An open house will follow at the Kendrick Grange.
Mellonie Pitcher-Pils, 48, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and potluck picnic, Lions Club Park.