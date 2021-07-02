Today
John Arnold Mock, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Laura Marie Willett, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Marion Steigers, 86, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston, Hwy 129 and Post Lane. Pulled pork sandwiches and water will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share.
Valerie (Biesecker) Vanderpool, 80, of Glendale, Ariz., and formerly of Stites — 3 p.m. services, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. A gathering will follow at the Kooskia Community Center.
Saturday
Wayne Chester Day, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Craigmont Cemetery.
Lissa LaVerne “Jo” Kuykendall, 99, of Clarkston — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Holly Miles, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Freeze Cemetery, 1214 W. Freeze Road, Potlatch. Reception to follow at McCown Estate B&B, 1276 W. Freeze Road, Potlatch.
Monday
Alexander Raymond Becker, 35, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 631 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Fred J. Arnzen, 81, of Ferdinand — 10 a.m. rosary, Assumption Parish in Ferdinand with a funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after the burial at the Ferdinand Cemetery, a luncheon will be provided by the Christian Mothers at the Ferdinand Hall.
Stanley Joe Workman, 78, of Troy — 1 p.m. memorial, Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St., Troy.
Delerene H. Jollymore, 85, of Clarkston and Linda L. Jollymore Hudson, 64, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Jollymore’s A Dining Experience, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.
William “Bill” Steven Malcom, 72, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Warrior Room at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston. The service will also be live streamed at facebook.com/malcomsfuneralhome.
Patricia Lee Cole, 94, of Moscow — 4-7 p.m. celebration of life, Latah County Fair Grounds, Moscow.
Wednesday
Kathleen “Kay” Ann Moore, 73, of Moscow — 6-8 p.m. celebration of life, East City Park, Moscow.