Thursday
Marilyn L. Woods, 85, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 1:49 am
Thursday
Marilyn L. Woods, 85, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston
Friday
Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Hill, 68, of Viola and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. funeral, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. Burial will follow at the Viola Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Viola Community Center.
Marilyn L. Woods, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow.
Waldemar “Walter” Anderst, 90, of Lewiston — 1 p.m., celebration of life, Orchards Baptist Church, 1002 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Dessert will follow.
Saturday
Lois Pilcher, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., service, First United Methodist Church in Lewiston, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Anthony Nicholas Wassmuth, 97, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. rosary and noon memorial Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Kevin Earl Cushman, 67, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, followed by a celebration of life from 2-7 p.m. at Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Nicholas Joseph Demattia, 68, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. service, Nazarene Church, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Monday
Eleanor Elizabeth (Schmidt) Hinkelman, 92, of Lewiston and Greencreek — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Greencreek. Interment will follow at Greencreek Cemetery.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.