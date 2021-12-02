Today
Kenneth Jones Sr., 85, of Pullman — 1 p.m. funeral, Fosters Funeral Home, 216 Project Drive, St. Ignatius, Mont.
Friday
J. “Jack” Bradley Cluff, 72, of Coeur d’Alene — 2 p.m. burial, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, ID 83714.
Kenneth Jones Sr., 85, of Pullman — 8 p.m. rosary, wake continues, St. Ignatius Community Center, 240 Mountain View Drive, St. Ignatius, Mont.
Saturday
Kenneth Jones Sr., 85, of Pullman — 10 a.m. closing, St. Ignatius Community Center, 240 Mountain View Drive, St. Ignatius, Mont. The Honor Guard will be present at service along with the 7 Drums Native American drumming at closing.
R. Joanne Wolf Weiss Bolick, 83, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Holiday Inn Mahogany Room, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston, WA 99403. Reception to follow.
Cindy Sue Eccles, 62, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Grace Y. Baldus, 93, of Nezperce — 1 p.m. services, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 506 Willow St., Nezperce.
Monday
Floyd Lee Alfrey, 91, of Sweetwater — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Kateri Hall, 203 East Birch, Lapwai.