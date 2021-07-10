Today
Loyd E. “Pete” Ware, 90, of Kendrick — 10 a.m. funeral, Juliaetta Community Church, 402 Main St., Juliaetta. Burial will follow at the Southwick Pine Hill Cemetery. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the church.
Michael Joseph Wolf, 74, of Peola — 10 a.m. rosary, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy.
Lillian “Lil” Amundson, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Gate State Park, large picnic shelter. Lunch will be provided.
Angeline Elizabeth Bauer, 98, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial will take place at Pullman Cemetery.
Jeffrey Lee Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Patricia Brink, 35, both of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, 2336 22nd St., Clarkston. Attendees are asked to follow the sign at Appleside and Third Ave. to the venue and bring a potluck dish to share, along with lawn chairs and a cooler of favorite beverages.
Robert Carl Ware, 86, of Southwick, and Verla Mae (Heasely) Ware, 81, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Southwick Pine Hill Cemetery.
Edwin Jay Kidder, 57, of Clarkston — 1-5 p.m. potluck celebration of life, Sunset Heights clubhouse, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston.
Robert Leyde Marsh, 84, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. funeral, Lewiston Eagles Lodge, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Kenneth Lester Rhodes, 77, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, his home, 2822 Sunset Drive, Lewiston.
Sunday
Suzanne Sittner, 72, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Pastor Kevin Beeson of River City Church will officiate. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the service at 621 Grelle Ave., Lewiston.
Del Nye Brown, 61, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch. Please bring your favorite story of you and Del. There will be a covered-dish meal to follow.
Monday
Michael Joseph Wolf, 74, of Peola — 9 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. Burial will take place at the Catholic cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Catholic school.
Rosemary Liedkie, 87, of Elk River — 10 a.m. memorial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Friday
Della Jane Rimmelspacher, 90, of Peola — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Burial at Columbarium outside church and lunch will follow in Parish Center.