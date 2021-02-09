Thursday
Deborah A. Fournier, 58, of Clearwater — 7 p.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.
Friday
Deborah A. Fournier, 58, of Clearwater — 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.
Maxine Bjorklund Hamilton, 95, of Nezperce — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Margaret “Peg” Uhlorn, 85, of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m., Assumption Parish, 514 Maple St., Ferdinand. Burial will be at the Ferdinand Cemetery.
Saturday
Maxine Bjorklund Hamilton, 95, of Nezperce — Noon funeral, Nezperce Christian Church. Burial will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.