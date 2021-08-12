Friday
Colleen A. Bumgarner, 84, of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial service at Short’s Funeral Chapel. Urn placement will be at the Moscow Cemetery. A reception and lunch will follow at the University Inn Best Western Silver Room.
Frances Stephina Jennings, 83, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Lloyd David Nuxoll, 83, of Greencreek — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will be at the Greencreek Cemetery. A reception will be at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Rosemary C. Morbeck, 97, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1104 W. Heroy Ave., Spokane.
Albert “Al” Dwight Evans, 77, of Clarkston — noon service, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Saturday
Mark Hill, 64, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, 841 Genesee Ave., Genesee.
Rosemary C. Morbeck, 97, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service, St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Uniontown.
Louis Arthur Piraino, 80, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Eric David Bolland, 68, of Kendrick and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Brent A. Karlberg, 55, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 4-8 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Mark Hill, 64, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.