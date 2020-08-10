Today
Philip Alan Johnson, 63, of Cloverland — 4 p.m. celebration of life covered-dish dinner, the family ranch, 5256 Johnson Road, Asotin. Main dish and lemonade will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and memories.
Friday
Robert “Bob” Luhring, 77, of Pullman — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Social distancing and safe practices will be observed.
Saturday
Richard “Dick” Uptmor, 84, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. with inurnment to follow at Keuterville Cemetery with military honors.
Henry L. Hubbard, 78, of Lewiston and Snohomish — 11 a.m. celebration of life open house, Pioneer Park Band Shell in Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair, stories, and pictures to share.