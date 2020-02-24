Friday
Rachael Anne Harum, 29, of Pullman — 10 a.m. service, Real Life of the Palouse, Moscow Campus, 1428 South. Blaine St., Moscow.
Saturday
Wanda Jane Johnson Hoskins, 99, of Culdesac — 11:29 a.m. celebration of life, Cottonwood Creek Community Church, 20706 Gifford Reubens Road, Culdesac, just off Highway 12. A meal will follow.
Thomas Alan White, 67, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Mike “Boss Frog” Glover, 64, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery will follow.
Sunday
Catherine J. Kelly, 81, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. memorial, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Rex M. Barstow, 91, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Food and beverages will be served.