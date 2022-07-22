Casey A. Neumayer, 44, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 446 Brown Ave., Orofino. Luncheon will follow after Mass at the church.
Benny LeRoy Martin, 82, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at the Asotin City Park, located at Asotin Creek Road, with Navy Military Honors. Please feel free to bring a story to share and your lawn chair.
Alice M. Kramer, 83, of Pullman — noon to 3 p.m., celebration of life potluck picnic, Klemgard Park, Pullman. Please call or text Tammy at (907) 723-0285 if attending.
Lynn Marie DeMeerleer, 76, of Moscow — 1-5 p.m. celebration of life, Ghormley Park, Moscow.
Ruby Jeanne Rukavina, 66, of Weippe — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orofino Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino. A potluck will follow.
Bernice “Bea” Ehlean Anderson, 97, of Moscow — 2-6 p.m. celebration of life, American Legion Cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Please test for COVID-19 before attending, per her request.
Tuesday
Douglas Wayne Schoeffler, 75, of Las Vegas and formerly of Orofino — 5 p.m., celebration of life, 813 Camas St., Winchester. Food, beverages and an open mic at 6 p.m. All are invited to share stories with friends and family. Bring stories; embellished stories are encouraged.