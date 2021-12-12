Thursday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.
Friday
Jimmy R. Dorion, 61, of Asotin — 2-7 p.m. celebration of life, Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Robert Parkhurst III, 15, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. service, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Ashley Marie Hosley Sanders, 35, of Orofino — 11 a.m. memorial service, VFW, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
John Merwin Adler, 49, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse, with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Bright-colored clothing is encouraged in honor of John’s joyful spirit.