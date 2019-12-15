Tuesday
Dwight Inman Zeller, 91, of Troy — 10 a.m. funeral, Troy Lutheran Church, 100 S. Main St., Troy. Burial will follow at Burnt Ridge Cemetery, with a meal to follow at the church.
James “Jim” Francis Beckman, 76, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. viewing at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.
Wednesday
Richard Laurence Hume, 80, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. drop-in reception and memorial tribute at 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
James “Jim” Francis Beckman, 76, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. rosary recitation followed by a 10:30 funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will follow at the Greencreek Cemetery.
Friday
Gerald “Geri” Johnson, 77, of Greenacres, Wash. — 11 a.m. memorial service, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A reception will follow.
Kimberly Marie Weber, 49, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A celebration of life slideshow and luncheon will follow.
Malcolm Thorson, 18, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Noreen Huntley. 84, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary recitation, memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.